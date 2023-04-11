We'll arrest, handover Bryan Acheampong to police – NDC Women's Wing vows

The Women's Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a manhunt for the embattled Minister of Agric and the Member of Parliament for Kwahu Abetifi, Hon. Bryn Acheampong for saying the ruling NPP will not handover power to the opposition NDC.

According to the Women's Wing, they will effect the arrest of the lawmaker for his recent reckless comment if the state security agencies fail to do so.

“We call on the security agencies to immediately arrest Bryan Acheampong and slap him with charges for inciting a treasonous act.

“If the security agencies fail to arrest Bryan Acheampong as they did to others, we will call for a nationwide women's revolution with immediate, effect a citizens' arrest of 'nation wrecker' Bryan Acheampong", NDC National Women's Organizer, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw said.

According to the NDC Women's wing, the women of the National Democratic Congress are infuriated by what they described as "reckless and covetous statements by Mr. Bryan Acheampong."

“These treasonable statements that shake the foundation of our democracy didn't start last Saturday. In 2021, at a delegates' conference in Kumasi, President Akufo Addo reiterated his plans to hand over power in 2025 to his party's flag bearer,” Dr. Bisiw stated.