Run away from anyone who asks you to experiment with him, Ghana needs an experienced leader – Mahama to delegates

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has made a case why he should be given the chance to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his bid to become President again, Mahama has been on a campaign tour across the country in the last two months trying to convince NDC delegates to choose him in the party’s presidential primaries.

Speaking to delegates from Okere, Akuapem North, and Akuapem South constituencies at Akropong on Tuesday, he noted that they must select him and ditch other aspirants without any experience.

He said Ghana has suffered under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and needs someone with experience to turn things around.

This John Dramani Mahama is charging delegates to run away from flagbearer aspirants who have no experience.

“Runaway from anyone who ask you to experiment him. It is not about experiment. The extent of harm done to Ghana it is not about experiment it is about experience and by God’s grace we have the experience. We didn’t buy it in a store we didn’t learn it in school, it is God who gave us the opportunity to gather that experience,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

While John Dramani Mahama is regarded as the favourite for the NDC flagbearership, he is facing strong competition from Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.