11.04.2023

Six arrested for attacking police officer at Kumawu granted bail

LISTEN

The six suspects who appeared at the Effiduase District court on Tuesday April 11 over their roles in the assault of a police officer on the Kumawu-Effiduase road have been granted a GHS10,000 bail with a surety.

One of the suspects, Yaw Ofori is currently at large.

Counsel for the accused, Henry Ohene Kumi argued that the court should grant his clients bail because their offense was a misdemeanour, therefore, keeping them in custody until investigations were concluded was tantamount to the infringement of their right.

Although the prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Nyame had argued that the police needed time to investigate therefore the accused should be remanded, the presiding judge, his Worship Frank Nii Ashietey Addo was convinced by the defense Counsel’s argument and accordingly granted all six bail.

They are Owusu Michael, Edward Boateng, Yaw Boateng, Evans Addo, Emmanuel Mensah and Thomas Kusi.

Thomas Kusi is currently on admission at the hospital.

They have been charged with assault on a public officer, conspiracy to commit a crime and abettment.

They are to reappear in court on April 28.
-3news.com

