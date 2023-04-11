E/R: Young man attacked at Wurapong, beaten to death for assaulting wife with cutlass

There has been a lynching incident at Wurapong, a farming community in Yilo Krobo Municipality in Eastern Region.

The deceased identified as Francis is a young man who is well-known in the town.

According to the information gathered, the deceased was attacked by some youth in the community and beaten to death.

The attack was staged after the deceased allegedly assaulted his wife and inflicted cutlass wounds on her.

Some of the youth in Wurapong who knew the wife pounced on the deceased after hearing of the assault.

He was severely beaten before the youth decided to drag him to the Police station.

He is said to have jumped from the motorbike he was being transported on and suffered additional injuries.

After he was taken to a Clinic at Klo Agogo, he was referred to Eastern regional hospital but died on arrival.

The Police have since taken up the matter and have arrested a few suspects.

The Assembly member for Wurapong Electoral Area, Francis Addey Atter, and other leading members of the community are assisting the police with investigations.