ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Young man attacked at Wurapong, beaten to death for assaulting wife with cutlass

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News ER: Young man attacked at Wurapong, beaten to death for assaulting wife with cutlass
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

There has been a lynching incident at Wurapong, a farming community in Yilo Krobo Municipality in Eastern Region.

The deceased identified as Francis is a young man who is well-known in the town.

According to the information gathered, the deceased was attacked by some youth in the community and beaten to death.

The attack was staged after the deceased allegedly assaulted his wife and inflicted cutlass wounds on her.

Some of the youth in Wurapong who knew the wife pounced on the deceased after hearing of the assault.

He was severely beaten before the youth decided to drag him to the Police station.

He is said to have jumped from the motorbike he was being transported on and suffered additional injuries.

After he was taken to a Clinic at Klo Agogo, he was referred to Eastern regional hospital but died on arrival.

The Police have since taken up the matter and have arrested a few suspects.

The Assembly member for Wurapong Electoral Area, Francis Addey Atter, and other leading members of the community are assisting the police with investigations.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Looking at the extent of harm NPP has caused Ghana, you experienced person to restore the economy — Mahama Looking at the extent of harm NPP has caused Ghana, you experienced person to re...

24 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Run away from anyone who asks you to experiment with him, Ghana needs an experie...

45 minutes ago

AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN Macron lays out his plan for Europe on a visit to the Netherlands

1 hour ago

ER: Young man attacked at Wurapong, beaten to death for assaulting wife with cutlass E/R: Young man attacked at Wurapong, beaten to death for assaulting wife with cu...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong I’m coming with fresh energy, new set of ideas to lead NPP – Kwabena Agyepong

3 hours ago

James Agbey, the Director of Operations for the Greater Accra National Democratic Congress Bryan Acheampong is a threat to democracy; he must not be tolerated – NDC Direct...

3 hours ago

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia to deliver keynote address at 2023 Harvard Africa Development Conference

5 hours ago

Western North NDC Bureau direct delegates to vote for Mahama Western North NDC Bureau direct delegates to vote for Mahama

5 hours ago

UK Court orders Ghanaian ex-soldier who sued British Defence ministry for 1.6m to pay back 70,000 for lying about his health UK Court orders Ghanaian ex-soldier who sued British Defence ministry for £1.6m...

5 hours ago

Tamale: NEDCo to embark on revenue mobilisation exercise from April 18 Tamale: NEDCo to embark on revenue mobilisation exercise from April 18

Latest: News
body-container-line