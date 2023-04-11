The only person NPP fears is me, they can't sleep when they hear my name – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the decision to file his nomination to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2024 elections is because he stands out as the best candidate among his competitors to beat whoever the ruling New Patriotic Party will present in 2024.

According to the former president, the mere mention of his name frightens the NPP to the core.

Addressing party delegates in Somanya as part of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, Mr. Mahama who indicated that it is not the time to take a risk with a new person says other aspirants do not stand a chance against the NPP going into the 2024 elections hence his decision to come back.

“I wouldn’t have contested If I was sure that my contenders for the NDC presidential slot could stand against the NPP and win the 2024 general elections, but we cannot take the risk. The only person the NPP fears amongst NDC members is me, John Dramani Mahama”.

“They [NPP] are unable to sleep when they hear my name. That’s why they have been calling for a fresh person. Are you the ones to tell us what we should do? It’s none of your business, I believe God has given us the power already,” he said.