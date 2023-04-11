ModernGhana logo
Narcotic drugs can lead to poor academic performance — Eastern Regional Minister cautions Koforidua SHS students 

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, has cautioned students of Koforidua Senior High Technical School against the use of narcotic drugs.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Perfector of Sentiments (POS) Foundation, in partnership with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), the Minister advised students to refrain from using illicit substances to enhance their academic performance.

Mr. Acheampong highlighted the negative effects of using such drugs which leads to risky decision-making that could affect an individual's interpersonal relationships. He stated that students who rely on narcotic drugs often perform poorly in school and face extreme difficulty in overcoming drug addiction.

He urged students to acquire knowledge on the different types of drugs and their effects on the human body, emphasizing that the use of illicit drugs would create long-term physical, mental, and emotional damage rather than solve problems.

The seminar was aimed at creating awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and promoting human rights.

In attendance were students, teachers, and representatives from the Eastern Regional Education Directorate. The seminar provided a platform for dialogue and education on drug abuse and its consequences.

