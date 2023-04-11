Senior news editors in Kumasi trained on road safety

ModernGhana logo
The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has joined forces with the Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), Vital Strategies, and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to organize a workshop for senior news editors in Kumasi.

The workshop, which took place at the Golden Bean Hotel last Wednesday, aimed to promote road safety and public health-related issues, equip news editors with the skills to effectively report on stories related to road crashes, public health, infrastructure, and municipal governance.

The facilitators of the workshop were experts drawn from BIGRS, NRSA, and the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD). Other participants included Drivers, Vehicle & Licensing Authority, Ghana Highways Authority, Department of Urban Roads, the Building & Road Research Institute, and selected Road Safety Advocates. These experts shared their knowledge and insights on various topics related to road safety and public health.

During the workshop, the news editors were provided with a platform to share their experiences and ask questions. This allowed for an interactive and informative learning experience. The workshop was deemed a success, with the news editors gaining valuable knowledge and skills that will enable them to report on road safety and public health-related issues more effectively.

The workshop was part of a broader effort by the KMA, BIGRS, Vital Strategies, and NRSA to promote road safety and public health-related issues in Kumasi and Ghana as a whole.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

