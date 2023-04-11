E/R: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah supports construction of medical center at Adwafo

Adwafo, a community within the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region has commenced the construction of a medical centre in the community.

The project, which aims to improve access to quality healthcare for communities in the area has received support from various individuals, including the MP for the area, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who doubles as the Minister of Information.

The medical centre is expected to provide a range of services, including general check-ups, maternal and child health services, and treatment for various illnesses.

In a tweet today, Oppong Nkrumah expressed his pleasure in being able to support the project.

"Adwafo is raising funds to construct a medical centre. Myself, DCE Paul Asamoah, Chairman Emmanuel Obeng and Former Eastern Regional Chairman Amoabeng are pleased to have the opportunity to support," he said in the tweet.

Oppong Nkrumah’s dedication to the project has been commended by many, who have praised him for his commitment to improving the lives of people in the community.