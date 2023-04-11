ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah supports construction of medical center at Adwafo

Health ER: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah supports construction of medical center at Adwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Adwafo, a community within the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region has commenced the construction of a medical centre in the community.

The project, which aims to improve access to quality healthcare for communities in the area has received support from various individuals, including the MP for the area, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who doubles as the Minister of Information.

The medical centre is expected to provide a range of services, including general check-ups, maternal and child health services, and treatment for various illnesses.

In a tweet today, Oppong Nkrumah expressed his pleasure in being able to support the project.

"Adwafo is raising funds to construct a medical centre. Myself, DCE Paul Asamoah, Chairman Emmanuel Obeng and Former Eastern Regional Chairman Amoabeng are pleased to have the opportunity to support," he said in the tweet.

Oppong Nkrumah’s dedication to the project has been commended by many, who have praised him for his commitment to improving the lives of people in the community.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Looking at the extent of harm NPP has caused Ghana, you experienced person to restore the economy — Mahama Looking at the extent of harm NPP has caused Ghana, you experienced person to re...

24 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Run away from anyone who asks you to experiment with him, Ghana needs an experie...

45 minutes ago

AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN Macron lays out his plan for Europe on a visit to the Netherlands

1 hour ago

ER: Young man attacked at Wurapong, beaten to death for assaulting wife with cutlass E/R: Young man attacked at Wurapong, beaten to death for assaulting wife with cu...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong I’m coming with fresh energy, new set of ideas to lead NPP – Kwabena Agyepong

3 hours ago

James Agbey, the Director of Operations for the Greater Accra National Democratic Congress Bryan Acheampong is a threat to democracy; he must not be tolerated – NDC Direct...

3 hours ago

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia to deliver keynote address at 2023 Harvard Africa Development Conference

5 hours ago

Western North NDC Bureau direct delegates to vote for Mahama Western North NDC Bureau direct delegates to vote for Mahama

5 hours ago

UK Court orders Ghanaian ex-soldier who sued British Defence ministry for 1.6m to pay back 70,000 for lying about his health UK Court orders Ghanaian ex-soldier who sued British Defence ministry for £1.6m...

5 hours ago

Tamale: NEDCo to embark on revenue mobilisation exercise from April 18 Tamale: NEDCo to embark on revenue mobilisation exercise from April 18

Latest: Health
body-container-line