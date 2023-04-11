We are one big family; let’s avoid insults – Mahama to NDC parliamentary, presidential candidates

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has called on the party to unite ahead of the primaries.

According to him, the largest opposition party is one big family and all parliamentary and presidential aspirants must avoid using insults in their quest to win the upcoming primaries.

The former President further admonished aspirants to support candidates that will win the presidential and parliamentary election, adding that once the NDC wins power in 2024, everyone will have a role to play to help the country.

“Let us not resort to insult because we are one family, this is one party, we are looking for one thing, power.

“Let us support whoever will be elected parliamentary candidate and when your time comes you will also be supported,” John Dramani Mahama said on Tuesday during his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

The former President continued, “It is not only the MP that we have, if we come to power we have board chairmen, we have Ambassadors, DECs, and a lot of appointments and so if you don’t become an MP you will get an appointment.

“So let us keep the campaign decent and when one person has emerged let us all support that person and let the party come to power.”

The NDC will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13.