I have received a revelation from God that NDC will win power in 2024 – Mahama

11.04.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has told the National Democratic Congress (NDC) family to look forward to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Engaging party faithfuls in the Eastern Region as part of his campaign tour on Tuesday, April 11, the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC said he has received a revelation from God that victory awaits the party next year.

“By God’s grace we have the experience, we didn’t buy it in the store, we didn’t learn it in school, it is God who gave us the opportunity to gather that experience.

“Don’t worry about what some people are saying, it is God’s will, I attend church and when I pray God speaks to me and God has said this is the time for NDC, he has given us power,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said.

He continued, “If God decides no one can change it. Let us continue to pray and trust that what has been arranged will come to pass.”

During his engagements with the massive followers that turned up for his campaign tour today, John Dramani Mahama advised against campaign of insults.

He urged all NDC members rooting for him to desist from using insults to destroy his opponents.

“Let us not resort to insult because we are one family, this is one party, we are looking for one thing, power.

“Let us support whoever will be elected parliamentary candidate and when your time comes you will also be supported,” John Dramani Mahama shared.