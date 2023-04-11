ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana among 53 countries on red list for health workers’ recruitment in the UK

Health Ghana among 53 countries on red list for health workers recruitment in the UK
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The United Kingdom has also included Ghana among some 54 countries that should not be actively targeted for recruitment by health and social care employers.

These countries were chosen based on the World Health Organisation Health (WHO) Workforce Support and Safeguard List, 2020.

According to the NHS Employers website, the list will be updated alongside scheduled progress reports on WHO Global Code implementation and reported to the World Health Assembly every three years.

The countries listed have a UHC Service Coverage Index that is lower than 50 and a density of doctors, nurses and midwives that is below the global median (48.6 per 10,000 population).

The MHS, however, noted that the list does not prevent individual health and social care personnel from independently applying to health and social care employers for employment in the UK, of their own accord and without being targeted by a third party, such as a recruitment agency or employer (known as a direct application).

Below are the list of the countries:
Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kiribati, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia.

Other countries are Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Federated States of Micronesia, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Republic of Yemen, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Western North NDC Bureau direct delegates to vote for Mahama Western North NDC Bureau direct delegates to vote for Mahama

2 hours ago

Ghana among 53 countries on red list for health workers recruitment in the UK Ghana among 53 countries on red list for health workers’ recruitment in the UK

2 hours ago

If Alan Kyerematen says its his turn, he deserves it; he has been in the trenches for long – Ken Agyapong If Alan Kyerematen says it’s his turn, he deserves it; he has been in the trench...

2 hours ago

UK Court orders Ghanaian ex-soldier who sued British Defence ministry for 1.6m to pay back 70,000 for lying about his health UK Court orders Ghanaian ex-soldier who sued British Defence ministry for £1.6m...

2 hours ago

Tamale: NEDCo to embark on revenue mobilisation exercise from April 18 Tamale: NEDCo to embark on revenue mobilisation exercise from April 18

3 hours ago

I have received a revelation from God that NDC will win power in 2024 – Mahama I have received a revelation from God that NDC will win power in 2024 – Mahama

3 hours ago

We are one big family; lets avoid insults – Mahama to NDC parliamentary, presidential candidates We are one big family; let’s avoid insults – Mahama to NDC parliamentary, presid...

3 hours ago

Mrs. Olayinka Naa Dzama Wilson-Kofi Mr. Emmanuel Adinkrah GISF signs MoU with WiCyS West Africa to promote cybersecurity awareness

3 hours ago

Dr. John Kwakye You cannot blame external factors for economic woes after borrowing $13b in five...

5 hours ago

Dampare may go down as Ghanas worst IGP although he had a bright start – Joseph Yamin Dampare may go down as Ghana’s worst IGP although he had a bright start – Joseph...

Latest: Health
body-container-line