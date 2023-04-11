You cannot blame external factors for economic woes after borrowing $13b in five years – John Kwakye to gov’t

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. Kwakye has explained why government cannot blame external factors for the economic woes of the country.

Since last year, government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo always argued that but for the Covid-19 impact and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country would have continued to be in a very good position.

“I have said, and many others, including the Managing Director of the IMF, have said that our economy was doing well until COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine took us off course.

“Maybe, because of the severity of the present difficulties, or maybe because it suits their preconceived agenda, some people are unwilling to accept that we were on a good trajectory until the arrival of COVID-19,” President Akufo-Addo said during his State of the Nation Address on March 8.

But in a post on social media on Sunday about Ghana’s economy not getting any better, Dr. John Kwakye said government cannot blame external factors for the economic woes forgetting that it went on a borrowing spree in the last five years.

He argues that government must blame itself after borrowing $13 billion on the Eurobond market knowing very well that the country only raises 12% of its GDP in taxes which won’t be enough to pay the interest on the borrowed funds.

“A country that chooses to raise a mere 12% of its GDP in taxes, which cannot even pay for compensation and interest, borrows $13 billion on the Eurobond market in 5 years, maintains a huge, costly public bureaucracy, cannot blame external factors for its economic woes,” Dr. John Kwakye said.