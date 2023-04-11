ModernGhana logo
11.04.2023

Gov’t asked to invest in herbal medicine

Gov't asked to invest in herbal medicine
11.04.2023

Government has again been asked to invest in herbal industry to improve the quality of health of the people and also to create more job opportunities, especially for the youth.

This is critical owing to the high potential of Ghana’s herbal industry to save the country’s economy as it could rake in huge foreign exchange if given the needed support by the government.

“A nation that is ready to develop must first check the health of its people, that why I pray the government to hugely invest in home-grown interventions like the herbal industry to create sustainable jobs, improve quality health and bolster the strength of our economy”, Mr. Amadu Ibrahim, the CEO of IBNADJT Enterprise said at the launch of IBRAMINA 2K, a general wellbeing medicine, at Nkonsia near Wenchi in the Bono region last Monday.

Mr. Amadu Ibrahim advised his colleagues in the herbal industry to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations spelt out by regulatory agencies such as the Centre for Plant Medicine Research and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to ensure confidence in herbal preparations by the consuming public.

“I plead with my fellow herbal practitioners to make it a necessity to go through all laid down processes of the State in determining the efficacy of their products to enhance confidence in the industry. This will help push-off quacks that have been operating to the bring the name of the industry into disrepute,” he noted.

He added: “Those who are blessed with medicines should not avoid the FDA and Centre for Plant Medicine Research but rather avail themselves to go through the scientific analysis in determining the efficacy of their drugs. This certainly will help them to rather serve the public better.”

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Correspondent

