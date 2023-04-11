ModernGhana logo
11.04.2023 Social News

Atwima Mponua seat: NPP, NDC youth endorse Deputy MASLOC CEO

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
Hundreds of youth in Mpasatia, a community in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region are calling a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to lead them in the 2024 elections as their Member of Parliament.

The youth, mostly members and sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made the call during their usual Easter Gala Sports Competition with a clean-up exercise to ensure effective cleanliness of the area.

"Atwima Mponua has the men and women to lead and take us to the next level. But because of poor political leadership, we're lacking behind. Our MP, Hon. Kwame Asiama has failed to do what is right in terms of development. He has been in parliament for close to four terms but there is nothing we can boast of as residents because of him.

"Again, our MP has surrounded himself with some individuals whose only interest is to see themselves rich at the expense of the majority of people. Today, we are appealing to Hon. Paul Sarbeng not to hesitate to pick forms to contest the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries if the nomination is opened. And we can assure him of our votes as NPP and NDC youth in the constituency," an NPP youth leader in the area, Kwaswo Nkansah (Pinto) spoke on behalf of the youth.

The clean-up exercise sponsored by Hon. Sarbeng also attracted traditional rulers and lasted for three hours.

The Deputy MASLOC CEO entreated traders and street hawkers to be responsible citizens and desist from littering the area, adding that such acts of indiscipline would not be countenanced.

The Deputy MASLOC CEO and a former banker presented a trophy, a set of jerseys each to the four teams, cash, and footballs to participating teams.

Hon. Paul Sarbeng hails from Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua constituency. He formerly worked as a Senior Relationship Manager at ECOBank for over twelve (12) years with a lot of experience.

