U/E/R: Workshop for National Ambulance Service personnel on the Care of Babies and mothers held

A two-day training has been organized for the National Ambulance Service personnel on the care of Newborn babies and mothers 'Helping Baby Breathe and Mother care'.

The training was to enhance the knowledge, attitudes, and skills of the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in the Upper East Region. The training was triggered by the increasing number of deaths of newborns, upon arrival at the Regional hospital.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News in Bolgatanga, the Physician in charge of the Newborn Care Unit of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Dr. Gillian Pogsuglo Bogee, said within the year 2022, some newborns with complications were referred and transported by the National Ambulance Service to her unit, were either brought in with their condition worsened or were very cold on arrival.

Dr. Gillian indicated that, in Ghana, about 70 babies lose their lives daily. This is mainly due to premature birth, infections, and complications during and after delivery. She stated that, despite the availability of skilled antenatal care and birth attendants at health facilities during delivery, newborn and maternal deaths remain high.

She added that most of the newborn babies with complications are usually transported through private means, such as taxis, and where possible, through the NAS. Through her discussion with the Deputy Director of the National Ambulance Service, Upper East, Ali Awini Baba, the collaborative training involving the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the National Ambulance Service (NAS), the training workshop was organized with funding from the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO).

Paramedic Wonder Kwabla Akonor, a facilitator with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and the National Clinical Auditor, said the training was necessary because, having identified the gap within the NAS by the head of the Newborn Care Unit, there was the need to organize the training. He stated that the training involved how to resuscitate neonates, assist mothers in delivering, and the management of any complications after delivery.

The deputy director of the National Ambulance Service in the U/E/R, Ali Awini Baba said the distances to the health facilities within the Upper East Region are far apart, so the training of the EMTs will help in the care of neonates and mothers in the Region. He thanked Dr. Kofi Odei Asare Ansah of the Regional Hospital, for donating blankets and thermometers on behalf of the NAS.

It was observed that Neonatal referrals are a vital part of care for premature and sick babies. To ensure that babies are moved quickly for care in the right place for their needs, there must be constant training and supply of basic neonatal equipment.

However, Transportation is identified as the potential weak link of the warm chain. Temperature maintenance during transport is an important aspect of preventing neonatal hypothermia.