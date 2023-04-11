Mahama's tour of Eastern Region a nuisance and waste of media space — Eastern Patriots

Eastern Patriots have questioned the decision of former President John Dramani Mahama to contest again despite his incompetence during his previous term. It is so shameful that he has decided to tour Eastern Region from today to make nuisance with a caption he doesn't believe in. We urge the people of Ghana, especially those in the Eastern Region, to reject his candidacy and instead support the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's developmental projects in the region.

Under President Akufo-Addo's leadership, the Eastern Region has benefited from a plethora of developmental projects. These projects include the construction of the Nkawkaw-Abirem-Ofoase-Oda-Swedru roads , which has significantly improved transportation and facilitated the movement of goods and services. The construction of roads in rural areas in the region has reduced transportation costs for farmers, traders, and businesses.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo's government has invested in education , healthcare, and agriculture, which are vital sectors in the Eastern Region. The construction of STEM schools, TVETS and the provision of infrastructure for Senior High Schools have increased access to quality education for the people of the Eastern Region. The government's investment in healthcare infrastructure and continuing provision of free healthcare for children under 18 years and senior citizens has improved healthcare delivery in the region.

The Planting for Food and Jobs initiative has boosted agriculture in the region, creating more job opportunities and increasing food production.

It is a call to Ghanaians to reject the NDC and John Mahama for Ghana to progress, and we highly commend Dr. Bryan Acheampong for reminding Leadership and sympathizers of the NPP to win power for the NPP come 2024. We could see that his comment has re-energised the NPP to work hard to win 2024, because the NPP has done more developmental projects and should break the 8 to deliver on the expectations of Ghanaians.

We find it hard to understand why a rejected former president such as John Mahama would seek to contest again despite his incompetence during his previous term. The Eastern Region has clearly seen the difference in development under President Akufo-Addo's leadership, and we urge the people of Eastern Region and Ghana to reject John Mahama's candidacy.

The Eastern Patriots stand fully behind President Akufo-Addo in his quest to develop the Eastern Region and Ghana as a whole. We call on all Ghanaians to support his vision for a better Ghana.

Signed

Daniel O. Acquah- Converner , Eastern Patriots

Samuel N.Y- Founder, Eastern Patriots

