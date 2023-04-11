Dampare may go down as Ghana’s worst IGP although he had a bright start – Joseph Yamin

11.04.2023 LISTEN

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, he expected that after Bryan Acheampong made the emphatic statement that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Abetifi Member of Parliament would have been invited by the Police for questioning.

Speaking to Neat FM in Accra, Joseph Yamin opined that IGP George Akuffo Dampare will go down as one of Ghana’s worst IGPs although he had such a bright start when he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

“I think the IGP is not helping Ghanaians. He may go down as the worst IGP ever even though he started as the best thing ever to happen to this country because of his actions. We were expecting that as time progresses, he will get better but unfortunately, he is getting worse,” the National Organiser of the NDC said.

Joseph Yamin in the interview, stressed that the NDC no longer has trust in the police service.

This he explained is why the largest opposition party has decided to employ its own security for the 2024 general elections.

“We don’t have confidence in the state giving us security so we will find our own security for the election. We also knew we could not trust government and the security,” Joseph Yamin said.