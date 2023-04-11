ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.04.2023 Headlines

Dampare may go down as Ghana’s worst IGP although he had a bright start – Joseph Yamin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Dampare may go down as Ghanas worst IGP although he had a bright start – Joseph Yamin
11.04.2023 LISTEN

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, he expected that after Bryan Acheampong made the emphatic statement that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Abetifi Member of Parliament would have been invited by the Police for questioning.

Speaking to Neat FM in Accra, Joseph Yamin opined that IGP George Akuffo Dampare will go down as one of Ghana’s worst IGPs although he had such a bright start when he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

“I think the IGP is not helping Ghanaians. He may go down as the worst IGP ever even though he started as the best thing ever to happen to this country because of his actions. We were expecting that as time progresses, he will get better but unfortunately, he is getting worse,” the National Organiser of the NDC said.

Joseph Yamin in the interview, stressed that the NDC no longer has trust in the police service.

This he explained is why the largest opposition party has decided to employ its own security for the 2024 general elections.

“We don’t have confidence in the state giving us security so we will find our own security for the election. We also knew we could not trust government and the security,” Joseph Yamin said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

I have received a revelation from God that NDC will win power in 2024 – Mahama I have received a revelation from God that NDC will win power in 2024 – Mahama

11 minutes ago

We are one big family; lets avoid insults – Mahama to NDC parliamentary, presidential candidates We are one big family; let’s avoid insults – Mahama to NDC parliamentary, presid...

11 minutes ago

Mrs. Olayinka Naa Dzama Wilson-Kofi Mr. Emmanuel Adinkrah GISF signs MOU with WiCyS West Africa to promote cybersecurity awareness

11 minutes ago

Dr. John Kwakye You cannot blame external factors for economic woes after borrowing $13b in five...

2 hours ago

Dampare may go down as Ghanas worst IGP although he had a bright start – Joseph Yamin Dampare may go down as Ghana’s worst IGP although he had a bright start – Joseph...

3 hours ago

Enough of the blood shed – Bishop Agyenta to Bawku warring factions Enough of the blood shed – Bishop Agyenta to Bawku warring factions

3 hours ago

Talensi: We wont sit aloof and watch mining companies take us for granted – Youth group Talensi: We won’t sit aloof and watch mining companies take us for granted – You...

3 hours ago

Work on KATH 500-bed maternity and childrens block halts, spark fears Work on KATH 500-bed maternity and children’s block halts, spark fears

3 hours ago

AR: Three in bad condition after articulator truck crashed three cars A/R: Three in bad condition after articulator truck crashed three cars

3 hours ago

Parents watch lynching of their 35-year-old son after crushing four to death in Ondo Parents watch lynching of their 35-year-old son after crushing four to death in ...

Latest: News
body-container-line