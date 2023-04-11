ModernGhana logo
Enough of the blood shed – Bishop Agyenta to Bawku warring factions

Enough of the blood shed – Bishop Agyenta to Bawku warring factions
Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese, has appealed to the factions in the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict to let the reconciliation of Easter be manifested in their daily activities and resolve their differences for peace to reign.

He said there had been enough bloodshed, creating a society of increased numbers of widows, orphans and other marginalised groups, adding that the situation could not be left to continue.

Violence was one of the reasons Jesus Christ died and His death would be meaningless if humanity continued to engage in conflicts, taking innocent lives, destroying property, and creating a bleak future for the youth, he said.

“…It is for this reason that we appeal to every warring conflicting party, especially in the Upper East Region, to give peace a chance.”

Most Rev. Agyenta, in his message to round off the Easter celebrations, said many pupils had abandoned school due to the violence, which would create a bleak future for them and for the progress of Ghana.

“There is going to be a generation of young children who will not be able to complete their basic education…We are laying the foundation for trouble,” he said.

He appealed to all the parties to lay down their arms and embrace peace for the sake of their children.

GNA

