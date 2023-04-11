Akufo-Addo commissions Obo Kwahu model Police station

President Nana Akufo-Addo on 8th April 2023, commissioned a model Police Station for the Obo Kwahu community and its environs in the Kwahu South District.

He was assisted by the Inspector-General of Police and some Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB).

The ultra-modern brick Police station which is a complete departure from the traditional Police station set up is the first of its kind in the country.

The Police station is expected to enhance security and augment the general maintenance of law and order in the area.

The facility was funded by Mr. Alex Tenkorang, popularly known as Abensuo, a native of the town as his contribution towards government's efforts to resource the Police to ensure security, law and order in the country.

Also present at the commissioning were businessman and philanthropist Mr. Alex Tenkorang, the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of Obo and Obomeng as well as some members of the Obo Kwahu community.

Source: Classfmonline.com