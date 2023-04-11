ModernGhana logo
E/R: Koforidua Prisons get support from AYD Foundation on Easter Monday

Social News The NGO donated food and other items to the Koforidua Prisons
The NGO donated food and other items to the Koforidua Prisons

AYD Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital has donated to the Koforidua Prisons on Easter Monday.

Items donated include 3 bags of gari, 1 bag of yam, 1 big of maize, T- rolls, 2 boxes of soap and 15 bags of sachet water at a cost of an undisclosed amount of money.

The donation was to put smiles on the faces of inmates at the facility, especially during the Easter festivities and also assure them of their support despite the current situation they find themselves in.

Being the maiden edition of the NGO to donate to the Prisons, management were optimistic the gesture will go a long way to augment government's support to both inmates and Prison officers.

Mr. Asare Yeboah Daniel, the founder AYD Foundation in a short speech indicated the NGO has since 2018 donated to many orphanage homes across the region as part of its widow's mite contribution to helping the needy and less privileged in society.

However, he stated that donating to the Prisons is the first of its kind and assured it would be repeated in the coming years to show love to inmates.

Authorities of the facility were grateful to the management of the NGO for the support and pledged to use the items for the intended purposes.

