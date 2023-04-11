Community thanks Akufo-Addo for re-shaping Odumase-Kwatire stretch 

Chiefs and people of Adantia and Kwatre, farming communities in the Sunyani West Municipality, have expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for re-shaping the 30.2 kilometre Odumase-Badu road.

According to them, for the past 20 years, successive governments who made several promises failed to re-construct the road, slowing down economic activities in the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the communities, Obrempong Kwasi Boanu I, the Kyidomhene (chief of crowd) of the Adantia Divisional Council, said the area had equally benefited from President Akufo-Addo's government.

Work on the reshaping of the road, being executed by the Sunyani-based Alexiboam Company Limited, was steadily progressing.

Tarring work on the seven-kilometre Kwatire-Adantia portion of the stretch had commenced, with works on the prima seal completed.

“Resumption of work on the road has aroused our trust and confidence in the government.

“Initially, we thought that the pledge by the President to fix the road was a political rhetoric and gimmicks, but the progress of work on the road is glaring for everybody to see,” Obrempong Boanu I stated.

He appealed to the Government to also reshape access roads and enhance the drainage systems to help control erosion in the town.

“Kwatire-Adantia is gradually opening up and we are thankful to the president and his government,”, he added.

According to Nana Kwabena Yeboah, the Chief of Kwatire, work on the re-shaping of the road had made the government popular in the area.

He praised President Akufo-Addo for the level of development brought to the area, saying the Kwatire Poly clinic had also benefited from a doctor's bungalow and currently have access to potable drinking water.

Nana Yeboah, however, appealed to the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly to construct a fence wall around the bungalow for improved security.

GNA