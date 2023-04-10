ModernGhana logo
Bryan Acheampong's comment is the position of the NPP; we endorse it – Nana B

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B has indicated that the party finds no fault in comments made by Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong concerning the handing over of power after the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to followers of the NPP on Saturday, April 8, at the end of a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso, the new Minister for Food and Agriculture warned that if the NDC tries to do anything "foolish" in the next general election, the NPP will show them they have the men to face them.

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections.

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” Bryan Acheampong said.

Since the comments on Saturday, it has generated a lot of controversy with many people rebuking the Minister of State for making such utterances.

Speaking to Joy FM today, Nana B defended Bryan Acheampong, insisting that he spoke the mind of the NPP.

“I am telling you the position of the party, that the party fully endorses it and that is the interpretation as contained in those statements.

“If the NDC thinks that they are going to use threats and violence then they are going to be stopped,” Nana B warned.

Listen to Nana B in the attachment below sourced from Joy FM.

