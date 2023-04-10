Easter: Hon. AB Fun Club ' leads cleanup campaign in Canteen Electoral Area

A Canteen based youth and children development oriented group known as 'Hon. AB Fun Club (AFC) has organized a cleanup campaign along the principal streets and major parts of the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region.

This forms part of activities marking the Easter celebration.

The youth group which is aimed at nurturing and promoting talent and creativity among children and the youth, career guidance and career development and ensuring the overall wellbeing of school going children undertook the cleanup campaign as part of measures to keep the Canteen community clean and healthy from diseases.

The cleanup campaign was organized in collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer of the group, who doubles as the Assemblyman for the Area, hon. Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham (AB) with support from Zoomlion and NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo constituency, Lawyer Baba Sadique Zankawah.

The main drains of the town were desilted and major refuse sites were cleared to keep the town free from sanitation related sickness with the firm conviction that, "cleanliness is next to godliness".

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Cleanup Campaign, the President of the group, Abudu Aliu said the voluntary formation of the group was to honor the exceptional leadership style of the Assemblyman, Hon. AB as he is affectionately called and to open the younger generation to his mentorship towards building a robust Canteen community.

He said the group has a vision of keeping alive the rich and impeccable track records of the young Assemblyman for future generations and to keep supporting him to serve the community.

He thanked the Assemblyman, Zoomlion and the NDC Parliamentary aspirant, Lawyer Baba Sadique Zankawah for the support and pray for more future collaborations.

According to him, the group since its formation has so far organized fun games, community visitations, talent shows etcetera, hinting at efforts to undertake many such initiatives among others for the benefit of the youth and Canteen Community.

The vice president of the group, Ali Salima and Secretary, Sulemana Washiwu appealed to the community to keep their surrounding clean and support the Assemblyman to keep delivering a better Canteen Electoral Area.

The Assemblyman for the Area, hon. Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, who joined the cleanup campaign thanked the group for the voluntary initiative of supporting the development of the community.

He used the opportunity to thank all those that supported the cleanup campaign and urged the youth to keep the spirit alive.

The young Assemblyman said his doors are always open to mentor more youth and keep the standards of local development high for the electoral area, pledging his continuous support for the group.