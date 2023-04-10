Bryan Acheampong's unsavoury comments must be condemned by all - Boga Ali Hashim

10.04.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, who doubles as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Bryan Acheampong has come under heavy criticism over remarks that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will never hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said this when he addressed the NPP party faithful at Mpreaso in Kwahu in the Eastern Region after a walk dubbed 'Walk to Build A Better Ghana' that was attended by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The former Minister of State in Charge of National Security stated that the NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost”.

Ghanaian blogger, digital marketer and political activist, Boga Ali Hashim has described as 'unsavoury' remarks by Mr Acheampong.

According to him, the MP's comments are "highly condemnable" and must be treated with a pinch of salt.

"Wow! Unpacking what the honourable MP said, in simple terms, I find his remarks repugnant, seditious, highly condemnable and must not be taken with a pinch of salt," he stated.

He believes that the comments "are only to disrupt the long-standing peace and stability in the country."

The celebrated blogger added that some senior politicians who have since condemned Hon. Bryan Acheampong's statement be commended citing a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe.

Read Boga Ali Hashim's full statement he made on Facebook below:

"HON. BRYAN ACHEAMPONG'S UNSAVORY REMARKS MUST BE CONDEMNED BY ALL

I am certain that many of you have chanced on this already-gone-viral video of Member of Parliament for Abetifi, who doubles as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, HON. BRYAN ACHEAMPONG addressing NPP party faithful during 'a unity walk' in Kwahu on Saturday, April 8.

In his speech, Hon. Acheampong fervently expressed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use whatever means necessary to remain in power in the 2024 general election and that they will never hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.

He warned that if the NDC tries to do anything 'foolish' in the next general election, the NPP will show them they have the men to face them.

WOW! Unpacking what the honourable MP said, in simple terms, I find his remarks repugnant, seditious, highly condemnable and must not be taken with a pinch of salt.

Not mincing words, what HON. BRYAN ACHEAMPONG said is only to disrupt the long-standing peace and stability in the country and must be condemned by all.

I couldn't agree more with NDC's HON. JAMES AGALIGA, in his press release, said "The NPP is hell-bent on subverting the will of the Ghanaian people to perpetuate their stay in power even when they lose the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, which is almost certain given its abysmal performance in government and the pain, suffering and hardship they have inflicted upon Ghanaians.

Secondly, the NPP is prepared to use violence to disrupt the impending elections if it becomes apparent that it will lose."

I think we should as well-meaning Ghanaians strongly condemn such impunity and brazen acts of violence which undermine Ghana’s hard-earned peace and democracy.

And as an aspiring politician, who believes in the democracy, peace and stability of our dear country, I hereby add my voice to the call for the apprehension of the Member of Parliament to at least serve as a deterrent against incendiary and vitriolic speeches creeping into our day-to-day political activities.

The trajectory of our POLITICS must be revised.

That said, I think certain statesmen primarily the founding member of the NPP, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe who've boldly denounced HON. BRYAN'S unfortunate comments must greatly be commended.

Additionally, from where I am standing, clergies, civil societies, traditional leaders, and even the leadership and rank and file of the NPP must by now demur against as well... but, ah well.

Let me conclude by adding that Ghana as a pillar of stability in the subregion, must not become complacent. We must call on all (most especially, politicians) to avoid the use of inflammatory language that could further increase tensions.

May ALLAH continue to grant our dear nation, GHANA, PEACE, UNITY and STABILITY.

Lastly, I pray that ALLAH accepts the FAST of every Muslim and grants us the STRENGTH to climax this spiritual exercise fruitfully.

Best regards. Wassalamu Alaikum!