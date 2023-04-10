NPP has played by the rules since 1992; 2024 election will be free and fair – Richard Ahiagbah

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has stressed that the party has no plans to cause any disruptions during the 2024 general elections.

In a post on social media commenting on a video where former President John Dramani Mahama insists that the next election will be a do-or-die affair, Richard Ahiagbah said the NPP plans to play by the rules as it did since 1992.

He noted in his post on Twitter that government plans to see to it that the 2024 general election is not only free but fair as well.

“As Democrats, the NPP has played by the rules since 1992 and we intend to continue. It is our opponent who is proud and touting its revolutionary roots, that needs to tone down and play by the rules. 2024 will be free & fair,” Richard Ahiagbah said in his Twitter post.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong has declared that the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC.

Speaking to followers of the NPP on Saturday, April 8, at the end of a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso, the new Minister for Food and Agriculture warned that if the NDC tries to do anything "foolish" in the next general election, the NPP will show them they have the men to face them.

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections.

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” Bryan Acheampong said.

These comments have not gone down well with a lot of Ghanaians.

A founding member of the NPP, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe is one of the people who have hit out at Bryan Acheampong.

He has advised the Minister of Food and Agriculture to retract the statements and apologise to Ghanaians.