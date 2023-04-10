ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don’t rush to acquire loans; assess your capacity to pay first – BoG advises Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Governor of BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Governor of BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released a statement to advise Ghanaians on loan acquisition among other things as part of its mandate to promote transparency and effective disclosure practices in the financial sector.

In its release, BoG has admonished Ghanaians never to rush to acquire loans from financial institutions.

BoG advises that before anyone will go for a loan, they should assess their capacity to pay back the loan first.

“Critically assess your capacity for the loan, I.e your payment capabilities prior to obtaining a loan facility,” the release from the Central Bank said.

It continued, “Borrowers are advised not to rush to acquire loans. Where possible, they may obtain and compare offers from multiple lenders before deciding on the best deal.

“Prior to the signing of a Loan Agreement, lenders are required to give potential borrowers a ‘Pre-agreement Truth’ in Lending statement (similar to proforma invoice), that summarizes the terms and conditions associated with the loan.”

The BoG release further notes that in taking the decision to accept a loan offer, customers should look out for interest rate which in this case should be the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which represents the total cost to be paid to the lender each year for the loan, expressed as a percentage.

“Note that the APR provides a broader measure of the cost that a borrower pays for taking a loan. The APR reflects not only the interest rate but also the other fees and charges that borrowers have to pay for the loan,” the Central Bank explained.

Read more from the release below:

4102023114417-h41o266fea-b796c5be-036e-470c-82fa-3866236bcbc6

4102023114420-23041r5ddx-c3ef4782-7cea-4439-940d-e7eb780c13ed

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, NPP Communicator NDC bullies don’t like people who stand up for themselves – Dennis Aboagye defen...

47 minutes ago

MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampongleft and MP for Builsa North, James Agalga Bryan Acheampong is a grave threat to Ghana’s democracy; arrest him – James Agal...

52 minutes ago

Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifileft and John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana Christian politicians should possess Christ-like features – Mahama responds to B...

1 hour ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah NPP has played by the rules since 1992; 2024 election will be free and fair – Ri...

1 hour ago

Your comments are irresponsible; withdraw and apologise to Ghanaians – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe to Bryan Acheampong Your comments are irresponsible; withdraw and apologise to Ghanaians – Dr. Nyaho...

1 hour ago

Governor of BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison Don’t rush to acquire loans; assess your capacity to pay first – BoG advises Gha...

1 hour ago

NPP will never hand over power to NDC comment by Bryan Acheampong senseless incitement – Sulemana Braimah ‘NPP will never hand over power to NDC’ comment by Bryan Acheampong senseless in...

1 hour ago

India hospitals on alert as Covid-19 cases surge India hospitals on alert as Covid-19 cases surge

1 hour ago

Lets adopt Christlike features into our political life – Mahama Let’s adopt Christlike features into our political life – Mahama

1 hour ago

ER: Thunder strikes two siblings to death at Begoro E/R: Thunder strikes two siblings to death at Begoro

Latest: News
body-container-line