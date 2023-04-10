Don’t rush to acquire loans; assess your capacity to pay first – BoG advises Ghanaians

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released a statement to advise Ghanaians on loan acquisition among other things as part of its mandate to promote transparency and effective disclosure practices in the financial sector.

In its release, BoG has admonished Ghanaians never to rush to acquire loans from financial institutions.

BoG advises that before anyone will go for a loan, they should assess their capacity to pay back the loan first.

“Critically assess your capacity for the loan, I.e your payment capabilities prior to obtaining a loan facility,” the release from the Central Bank said.

It continued, “Borrowers are advised not to rush to acquire loans. Where possible, they may obtain and compare offers from multiple lenders before deciding on the best deal.

“Prior to the signing of a Loan Agreement, lenders are required to give potential borrowers a ‘Pre-agreement Truth’ in Lending statement (similar to proforma invoice), that summarizes the terms and conditions associated with the loan.”

The BoG release further notes that in taking the decision to accept a loan offer, customers should look out for interest rate which in this case should be the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which represents the total cost to be paid to the lender each year for the loan, expressed as a percentage.

“Note that the APR provides a broader measure of the cost that a borrower pays for taking a loan. The APR reflects not only the interest rate but also the other fees and charges that borrowers have to pay for the loan,” the Central Bank explained.

Read more from the release below: