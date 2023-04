Your comments are irresponsible; withdraw and apologise to Ghanaians – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe to Bryan Acheampong

10.04.2023 LISTEN

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has described as irresponsible the comments by Bryan Acheampong insisting that the ruling party will never hand over power to the National Democratic Congress.

Speaking to followers of the NPP on Saturday, April 8, at the end of a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso, the new Minister for Food and Agriculture warned that if the NDC tries to do anything "foolish" in the next general election, the NPP will show them they have the men to face them.

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections.

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” Bryan Acheampong said.

Concerned about such comments coming from a government official, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe has issued a press release to condemn his actions.

In his release, he warned that the statement by Bryan Acheampong can lead this nation into destruction beyond the one the Akufo Addo government has caused.

He admonishes the Abetifi MP to immediately retract his statement and apologise to Ghanaians.

“I advise Mr. Bryan Acheampong to as a matter of urgency, withdraw and render an unqualified apology to the good people of Ghana for making such destructive, unlawful, unguided, unnecessary and unintelligent political statement. Our time is for sound argument on bread-and-butter issues, not hooliganism,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe said in his release.

Read the full release below:

PRESS RELEASE

10-04-2023

BRYAN ACHEAMPONG; THE IRRESPONSIBLE CABINET MINISTER

The tantrums over the weekend in Kwahu by Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a supposed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a one-time National Security Operative who has recently been confirmed by parliament of Ghana as the Minister for Agriculture is unfortunate and in bad taste.

I am writing as an elderly citizen of Ghana and a founding members of the New Patriotic Party who cannot sit down unconcerned in the face of such destructive political statement by some recalcitrant elements in the political class. Without doubt, the statement by Bryan Acheampong can lead this nation into destruction beyond the extent the Akufo Addo government has caused.

The statement made recently by Mr. Bryan Acheampong during the NPP Unity Walk at Kwahu on the 8th of April 2023 is not only irresponsible, but also violent and destructive; a statement that is senseless and uncalled for. For Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a cabinet minister of the Republic of Ghana, to have said that “the NPP government will not hand over power to the NDC” even if the opposition wins, and that “whichever way we will employ to ensure NPP stays in power beyond 2024, we will employ”, is not only directed at the NDC, but it is a dangerous threat to our democracy and the 1992 constitution.

I will like to assure Mr. Bryan Acheampong that some of us will not sit down unperturbed as he seeks to press the destructive button of the 4th Republic. And we are resolved in our determination.

Since the removal of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president in 1966, this nation has never known peace politically and economically. We have had series of coup d’état. The political class comes in for a period and the military takes over. A situation which has retarded our development rather than help it. This has gone on since 1966 until finally through the blood and sweat of gallant soldiers and civilians alike, we had a constitutional rule in 1992.

Mr. Bryan Acheampong with all the properties he has acquired from the Kwahu range to the Akuapem range are known. The question is, can he honestly account for these numerous properties with independent enquiry? Bryan Acheampong’s indiscipline and violent tendency has reached legendary levels and it is about time the President and the NPP leadership called him to sanity. Failure to do that will further injure the party and lead it to a total collapse.

Some of us in the NPP will not sit down unconcerned for such irresponsible behaviors alien to the NPP and inimical to national development to continue. Development is what our country greatly requires now, and as a cabinet minister that is what Bryan Acheampong should address on political platforms such as it was offered him last Saturday.

In conclusion, I advise Mr. Bryan Acheampong to as a matter of urgency, withdraw and render an unqualified apology to the good people of Ghana for making such destructive, unlawful, unguided, unnecessary and unintelligent political statement. Our time is for sound argument on bread-and-butter issues, not hooliganism. Thank you.

…Signed…

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe