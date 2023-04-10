‘NPP will never hand over power to NDC’ comment by Bryan Acheampong senseless incitement – Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah has lambasted the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong over his comments regarding the handing over of power in the event the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) loses the 2024 general election.

Speaking to followers of the NPP on Saturday, April 8, at the end of a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso, the new Minister for Food and Agriculture warned that if the NDC tries to do anything "foolish" in the next general election, the NPP will show them they have the men.

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections.

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” Bryan Acheampong said.

Reacting to the comments in a social media post, Sulemana Braimah described it as senseless incitement.

The Media Foundation for West Africa boss further urges Ghanaians to remain peaceful and refuse to be incited by any politician.

“Senseless incitement. The will of the people is what shall always prevail, not the will of hooligans. Fellow Ghanaians, let's remain peaceful. Refuse to be incited. Democracy is about the will and power of the people,” Sulemana Braimah said in a post on Twitter.