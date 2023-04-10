ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘NPP will never hand over power to NDC’ comment by Bryan Acheampong senseless incitement – Sulemana Braimah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines NPP will never hand over power to NDC comment by Bryan Acheampong senseless incitement – Sulemana Braimah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah has lambasted the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong over his comments regarding the handing over of power in the event the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) loses the 2024 general election.

Speaking to followers of the NPP on Saturday, April 8, at the end of a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso, the new Minister for Food and Agriculture warned that if the NDC tries to do anything "foolish" in the next general election, the NPP will show them they have the men.

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections.

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” Bryan Acheampong said.

Reacting to the comments in a social media post, Sulemana Braimah described it as senseless incitement.

The Media Foundation for West Africa boss further urges Ghanaians to remain peaceful and refuse to be incited by any politician.

“Senseless incitement. The will of the people is what shall always prevail, not the will of hooligans. Fellow Ghanaians, let's remain peaceful. Refuse to be incited. Democracy is about the will and power of the people,” Sulemana Braimah said in a post on Twitter.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, NPP Communicator NDC bullies don’t like people who stand up for themselves – Dennis Aboagye defen...

47 minutes ago

MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampongleft and MP for Builsa North, James Agalga Bryan Acheampong is a grave threat to Ghana’s democracy; arrest him – James Agal...

52 minutes ago

Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifileft and John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana Christian politicians should possess Christ-like features – Mahama responds to B...

1 hour ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah NPP has played by the rules since 1992; 2024 election will be free and fair – Ri...

1 hour ago

Your comments are irresponsible; withdraw and apologise to Ghanaians – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe to Bryan Acheampong Your comments are irresponsible; withdraw and apologise to Ghanaians – Dr. Nyaho...

1 hour ago

Governor of BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison Don’t rush to acquire loans; assess your capacity to pay first – BoG advises Gha...

1 hour ago

NPP will never hand over power to NDC comment by Bryan Acheampong senseless incitement – Sulemana Braimah ‘NPP will never hand over power to NDC’ comment by Bryan Acheampong senseless in...

1 hour ago

India hospitals on alert as Covid-19 cases surge India hospitals on alert as Covid-19 cases surge

1 hour ago

Lets adopt Christlike features into our political life – Mahama Let’s adopt Christlike features into our political life – Mahama

1 hour ago

ER: Thunder strikes two siblings to death at Begoro E/R: Thunder strikes two siblings to death at Begoro

Latest: News
body-container-line