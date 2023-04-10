Christian politicians should possess Christ-like features – Mahama responds to Bryan Acheampong’s comment

Former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned threats of violence in Ghanaian politics, calling on Christian politicians to demonstrate Christ-like attitudes to maintain Ghana's enviable peace and political stability.

Speaking at an Easter church service at the Holy Hill Chapel Assemblies Church in Accra on April 9, Mahama referenced comments by Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong who said the NPP will use "any means" to stay in power beyond 2024.

Acheampong warned, "we will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish."

In a subtle reaction, Mahama noted that Ghana's politicians should be guided by faith, not a lust for power.

"God has blessed me, He has guided my steps. Any possible office in the politics of this country, I have occupied...What I say to Christian politicians is let's take Christ-like features into the work we do as politicians," he said.

The one-time President acknowledged the "trappings of office" could foster a sense of immortality, but stressed that Christian duty must come before such worldly gains.

Mahama emphasized that politicians have a responsibility to elevate politics through morality and integrity, not threats or violence.

