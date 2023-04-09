Nana Frema Busia: Happy Easter

When I'm weary and wired
I do not take a hike or hide
I write ....! The tide to ride
The WORD gives light
To sustain
The soul of life to maintain
The rhythmic sound shall not Rebound
Our birthing shall not only be earth bound
We shall not be maimed by our ultimate Aim
Nor our vibrating mirth the gate Irate
Our joyous end must not Wane
We shall reject pain on our Plain
In this eternal Game
The WORD reigns
We shall not Compete to be Complete
We are replete with a worthy Mission
Our journey vision is towards Truth
The voice of our Troop
shall make heaven reverberate at its Roots
We shall sing Tunes
With melodious Hues
Ricochet woes shall not be heard on High
We shall no more Sigh
On streets of pure gold we shall walk and talk in Sync
We shall never be Old or Cold
In endless praise we shall Sing
Until our joy is Full
Our Souls Fulfilled
EnTrapped by limitless larGess
that is New
This is no Guess
It is a BeQuest
Enveloped once more by the AgeLess
WORD
That created the World
As we Grace Tap to Renew
When I'm stressed and overstretched
I do not ere or Fret
My default mode is an Ode
I WRITE : ...Mould the creative Flow
The WORD: which Makes me Know
My end is not a Tomb
I remain in the Womb
OF LIGHT :
STILL.... ...
ALIVE
I RISE
Hallelujah; Christ is Risen.
Copyright: March 27, 2023
Email: [email protected] yahoo.com