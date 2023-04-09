Our bodies should be consecrated to Him — Reverend Elvis Myles Forson

"Every action believer’s performance should depict God as his or her saviour. Our bodies should be consecrated to Him because our body is the temple of God and men opt to pray as always," Reverend Elvis Myles Forson, Head Pastor of Ambassadors Family Chapel Bediako near Kpone has stated.

Preaching the 2023 Resurrection Sunday sermon Rev Forson emphasized that the power of the church is not a group of people or of believers only but a custodian of power.

“Believers are not church members only but should engage the Holy Spirit because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Rev. Forson noted that where ever two or more people were gathered in the name of God there was the Holy Spirit among them because believers are the carriers of God hence the body of Christ was the church.

He said Jesus Christ conquered the grave thus death did not hold him captive because he rose on the third day.

Rev. Forson whose sermon was on “Beyond the Grave," stressed that the resurrection of Jesus Christ from death is the greatest power Christians should observe.

“Our body is the temple of God such that he left the Holy Spirit to dwell in church hence the church is evidence of him beyond the grave," he stated.

He further explained that the greatest restriction in life is death such that every living thing loses its value to death and the ability to achieve something remains impossible.

“The body of Christ is a body that cannot be conquered even though he gave up the Spirit,” he added.

“Christians should have an intimacy with God," he said.

-CDA Consult II Contributor