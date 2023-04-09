ModernGhana logo
Christians must rely constantly on the blood - Rev Ayer

The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor, Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC) Assemblies of God Tema Community Six, said the blood of Jesus still speaks for the people who believe in it irrespective of their background stressing that there was until active fighting for those who called upon it.

Taking the scriptures from Leviticus 17:11, and Hebrews 9:22, he said there was life in the blood and only those who believe in its essential benefited from it.

Rev. Ayer speaking during Easter Sunday stressed the need for Christians to rely constantly on the blood, especially in times of difficulty.

He said Jesus' death on the cross was to benefit all Christians who would accept Him as the Lord and personal saviour and charged Christians not to react to any mockery against the death of Christ.

Rev. Ayer said right from the book of Genesis, the Bible highlighted the importance of blood sacrifice to God by killing live animals to atone for their sins and other reasons.

He cautions that one encounter with Jesus Christ must immediately change them from certain unacceptable attitudes and behaviors wherever they found themselves.

