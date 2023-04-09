ModernGhana logo
Be wary of false prophets – Pastor caution Christians

Reverend Daniel Gidisu, Resident Pastor, Mount Zion Assembly of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has asked Christians to be wary of false prophets, parading themselves in name of God to defraud unsuspecting people.

He said some of these false prophets were using pulpits and electronic media such as television to deceive members of the unsuspecting public.

Rev. Gidisu gave the caution in his homily at the ongoing four-day Easter Convention of the GCCI Maranatha Assembly in Tema on the theme: “Reaching Out to the Lost Souls like Jesus.”

Speaking on the topic, “Enduring in the Last Days”, Rev. Gidisu reiterated that in the last days, false Christs and false prophets would be on the increase.

He said a sound knowledge and understanding of the Bible would empower believers to expose the false prophets and teachers.

He noted that there was a distinction between genuine men of God and false prophets; saying, “by their fruits, ye shall know them.”

Rev. Gidisu urged Christians to take their salvation in Christ very seriously and to engage themselves in productive activities to earn a living.

GNA

