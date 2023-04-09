ModernGhana logo
I’ would be a better president than Akufo-Addo, I said earlier that he has no sympathy for the poor – NPP's Sheikh Larry

A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sheikh Awal Larry, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo‘s administration for mismanaging the country’s economy.

According to him, he would have been a better president than Nana Addo attending to the needs of Ghanaians.

“I believe that going by what Nana Addo has done in the past six years in the government, I can be a better president than he,” he said.

“In 2008, when some of us spoke about the candidature of Nana Akufo-Addo that he does not have the ordinary man at heart, they called us out.

“Yes, called us names – anti-Nana Addo among others, but judging by what is transpiring under the watch of Nana Addo as president, we have been vindicated,” he added.

“We said earlier that Nana Addo has no sympathy for the poor and clearly, [it has] shown in his governance style,” he maintained. “The man has never known poverty.”

Sheikh Awal Larry, a former Nasara Coordinator for Ayawaso East Constituency on the ticket of the NPP in the Greater Accra Region, berated the administration of President Nana Addo speaking in an interview with the sit-in host of The Citizen Show, Nana Ama Agyarko, on Accra 100.5 FM, Thursday, April 6, 2023

“Today are we seeing gross mismanagement and corruption all over his administration?

“His supporters told us that Nana Addo is not corrupt and will not be corrupt if voted into power but this [what has happened] is contrary,” he charged.

“His supporters further argued that Nana Addo was born rich and will not squander a pesewa from the state coffers, which has also turned out not to be the truth.

“His government is the worst in history; made up of his family and cronies.

“Nana Addo in power after six years has gone contrary to some of the things that were said about him,” he went on

Source: Classfmonline.com

