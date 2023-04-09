LGBTQ+: If it’s natural why do you teach people to accept it when sex is not taught – Sheikh Larry fumes

Sheikh Awal Larry has called on the promoters pushing for the acceptance of LGBTQ+ in Ghana to rethink their decision.

According to him, LGBTQ+ is not natural and it is the reason the promoters are teaching people to openly accept it when sex is not taught.

“They know it is unnatural,” he said. “Why spend huge sums of money coercing countries to accept it?”

He posited that conventional sex is natural that is why it is not taught anywhere.

The Nima-based Imam said this speaking in an interview on The Citizen Show with Nana Ama Agyarko, the sit-in host, on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

He said it is about time the promoters of gay rights are told bluntly that their acts are unnatural and Ghanaians will not accept it.

He argued: “Lock up a girl and a boy in a room, by the time they are about 16 years old, the girl may be pregnant.

“Nobody taught these young lads how to have sex so why is LGBTQ+ not the same?”

He emphasised that “Nowhere in the world have we heard of people being taught how to have sex.

“But the promoters want LGBTQ+ to be taught even in kindergarten hence the reason they have to introduce LGBTQ+ in cartoon series children watch.”

“Why attempt teaching LGBTQ+ when sex is not taught?

“This alone should tell the promoters that this is unnatural and sex is natural,” he pressed.

He called on the Imams in the Muslim communities to continue preaching against LGBTQ+.

He queried why Imams in recent times have stopped preaching about the non-acceptance of so called gayism.

“I’m 60 years and in my days of growing up, I saw Imams openly speak about this at the least opportunity but this is not so in recent times,” he bemoaned.

Source: Classfmonline.com