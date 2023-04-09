Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police officers interdicted

The Police have arrested six persons for attacking a Police officer at the Wono Akotsosu snap checkpoint in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region on 7th April 2023.

Investigation has disclosed that the suspects, Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng and Emmanuel Mensah, together with one other suspect who is currently on the run, pulled up in a taxi cab at the checkpoint.

The taxi which was overloaded with seven male adults caught the attention of one of the three Police officers who were on duty at the checkpoint. He therefore stopped them and requested to search the car. However, the suspects in an attempt to prevent the Police officer from checking the car, pounced on him and violently attacked him.

A police reinforcement team which was responding to the incident succeeded in arresting six of the suspects and efforts are underway to get the last suspect arrested.

The attacked Police officer who sustained a knee injury, together with one of the suspects who also sustained some injuries were sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the two other police officers No. 58741 G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and No.61963 G/Constable Evans Owusu who were on duty with the attacked officer have been interdicted for their seeming failure to rescue their colleague, subdue the attackers and get them arrested and have therefore been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation into their professional conduct.