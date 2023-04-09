ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police officers interdicted

Headlines Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police officers interdicted
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Police have arrested six persons for attacking a Police officer at the Wono Akotsosu snap checkpoint in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region on 7th April 2023.

Investigation has disclosed that the suspects, Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng and Emmanuel Mensah, together with one other suspect who is currently on the run, pulled up in a taxi cab at the checkpoint.

The taxi which was overloaded with seven male adults caught the attention of one of the three Police officers who were on duty at the checkpoint. He therefore stopped them and requested to search the car. However, the suspects in an attempt to prevent the Police officer from checking the car, pounced on him and violently attacked him.

A police reinforcement team which was responding to the incident succeeded in arresting six of the suspects and efforts are underway to get the last suspect arrested.

The attacked Police officer who sustained a knee injury, together with one of the suspects who also sustained some injuries were sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the two other police officers No. 58741 G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and No.61963 G/Constable Evans Owusu who were on duty with the attacked officer have been interdicted for their seeming failure to rescue their colleague, subdue the attackers and get them arrested and have therefore been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation into their professional conduct.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police officers interdicted Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police off...

3 hours ago

Eugene Arhin resurrects stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf Eugene Arhin resurrects stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf

3 hours ago

Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today

3 hours ago

Ignore the tantrums of Bryan Acheampong; he was a mere Airman Basic in US – Sammy Gyamfi Ignore the tantrums of Bryan Acheampong; he was a mere Airman Basic in US – Samm...

3 hours ago

If NDC attempt to harass, do anything foolish during 2024 elections we will show them we have the men – Bryan Acheampong If NDC attempt to harass, do anything foolish during 2024 elections we will show...

3 hours ago

AFP - NICOLAS TUCAT At least five injured in Marseille building collapse, search for survivors 'ongo...

16 hours ago

Kumawu: Five suspects in scuffle with police officer over rat carcass in viral video arrested Kumawu: Five suspects in scuffle with police officer over rat carcass in viral v...

17 hours ago

Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video

17 hours ago

Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday

17 hours ago

Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice

Latest: News
body-container-line