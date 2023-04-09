ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don't Believe Everything You See Online - Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Tells Users

Technology Don't Believe Everything You See Online - Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Tells Users
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Internet users have been advised not to believe everything they see online to avoid falling victim to online dangers e.g. cyber crimes, online scams, misinformation, disinformation, kidnapping, among others.

Rotimi Onadipe, a renowned advocate of internet safety and publisher of internet safety magazine, made the call on Saturday April 8, 2023 at his organisation's awareness campaign on internet safety, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Onadipe, "The internet is now filled with many fake, unverified and doctored materials that look convincing. e.g. photos, audios, videos, websites etc. If we believe everything we see on the internet without doing a thorough investigation, we will always fall victim to all kinds of online risks and there may not be peace in our homes or society."

"With the invention of artificial intelligence software which can be used to manipulate audio or video files, it is now very difficult to know if an audio/video is fake or real. On several occasions, many unsuspecting victims have been mislead, misinformed or lost their reputation through fake audios and videos that were shared online.

In his concluding statement, Onadipe advised internet users not to believe everything they see online, particularly picture, audio and video files because they can easily be manipulated through artificial intelligence softwares, adding that users must do thorough investigation before they believe anything they see on the internet.

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police officers interdicted Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police off...

2 hours ago

Eugene Arhin resurrects stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf Eugene Arhin resurrects stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf

2 hours ago

Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today

2 hours ago

Ignore the tantrums of Bryan Acheampong; he was a mere Airman Basic in US – Sammy Gyamfi Ignore the tantrums of Bryan Acheampong; he was a mere Airman Basic in US – Samm...

2 hours ago

If NDC attempt to harass, do anything foolish during 2024 elections we will show them we have the men – Bryan Acheampong If NDC attempt to harass, do anything foolish during 2024 elections we will show...

2 hours ago

AFP - NICOLAS TUCAT At least five injured in Marseille building collapse, search for survivors 'ongo...

15 hours ago

Kumawu: Five suspects in scuffle with police officer over rat carcass in viral video arrested Kumawu: Five suspects in scuffle with police officer over rat carcass in viral v...

16 hours ago

Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video

16 hours ago

Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday

16 hours ago

Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice

Latest: News
body-container-line