Don't Believe Everything You See Online - Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Tells Users

Internet users have been advised not to believe everything they see online to avoid falling victim to online dangers e.g. cyber crimes, online scams, misinformation, disinformation, kidnapping, among others.

Rotimi Onadipe, a renowned advocate of internet safety and publisher of internet safety magazine, made the call on Saturday April 8, 2023 at his organisation's awareness campaign on internet safety, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Onadipe, "The internet is now filled with many fake, unverified and doctored materials that look convincing. e.g. photos, audios, videos, websites etc. If we believe everything we see on the internet without doing a thorough investigation, we will always fall victim to all kinds of online risks and there may not be peace in our homes or society."

"With the invention of artificial intelligence software which can be used to manipulate audio or video files, it is now very difficult to know if an audio/video is fake or real. On several occasions, many unsuspecting victims have been mislead, misinformed or lost their reputation through fake audios and videos that were shared online.

In his concluding statement, Onadipe advised internet users not to believe everything they see online, particularly picture, audio and video files because they can easily be manipulated through artificial intelligence softwares, adding that users must do thorough investigation before they believe anything they see on the internet.