Easter Sunday: Whoever believes in 'me' will never die — Mahama quotes John 11: 25-26

Former President John Dramani Mahama has inspired Ghanaians on the resurrection Sunday with a promise to resurrect Ghana from its current struggles.

The one-time President and aspiring NDC flagbearer indirectly told Ghanaians to have faith in him amid the economic quagmire.

He quoted, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, even though he may die, will live, And whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.” John 11 25-26

Mahama's message holds the promise that those who put their faith in him and vote for his re-election 'shall never die'.

Ghana's economy has suffered in recent years marked by rising debt, unemployment, inflation and cost of living pressures. There are fears the Ghana's economy has collapsed due to mismanagement.

But the former President is touting himself as the resurrection power.

He is calling on Ghanaians to vote for him to restore the nation.