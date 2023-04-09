Election 2024: NPP ‘men’ will not bow to any harassment or intimidation from NDC – Bryan Acheampong warns

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong has declared that the party will use any means necessary to retain power in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to party members after a health walk through the streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Acheampong stressed that they will not succumb to any intimidation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Acheampong, who is also the Food and Agriculture Minister, emphasized that the NPP will match members of the NDC booth for booth if they try anything untoward during the elections.

He made it clear that they are not willing to hand over power to the NDC, and for that matter, they will go all out to ensure that the NPP stays in power.

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."

The comments by Acheampong have sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with some expressing concern over the potential for violence during the elections.