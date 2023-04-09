ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.04.2023 Social News

Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today

Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today
09.04.2023 LISTEN

With joyous congregational services and some processions across the country, Christians in Ghanaare today joining their counterparts worldwide to commemoratethe resurrection of Jesus Christ some 2000 years ago.

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ, hailed as the son of God who accepted to die to atone for the sins of man, is the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

Some accounts in the New Testament reveal that the resurrection occurred on the third day after his burial, which followed his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary.

This was after he was accused of claiming to be the King of the Jews and the Messiah promised to the Jews in the Old Testament scripture.

Believers celebrate Jesus Christ's victory over death through His resurrection.

According to the Christian faith, his resurrection symbolisesbelievers' anticipation of having their own resurrection to spend eternity with God.

Many Christians, therefore, wear white apparel to signifyChrist’s victory over death.

Across the globe, the day is also celebrated with special church services, candle light and ringing church bells.

In the Philippines and Spain for instance, processions are held on this day.

Some believers in Ghana also hold processions Sunday dawn, with others visiting cemeteries to symbolically search for their buried saviour.

In the gospel, Mary Magdalene visited the tomb, where Jesus was buried and found it empty.

However, an angel told her that, Jesus had risen as he had prophesied.

Ahead of the Easter festival, preceded by Lent and Palm Sunday, many Christian leaders have emphasised Christ's message ofunconditional love, repentance, forgiveness, reconciliation, peace, compassion, a godly life, humility among others.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, delivering his Good Friday sermon, charged Christians to live a life that was worthy of Christ’s sacrifice.

Christians must, therefore, eschew vices such as alcoholism, stealing, fornication, adultery and robbery, he emphasised.

“To follow Jesus is not easy. It requires sacrifices because you can’t follow Jesus and continue to do what you claim you have repented from,” he explained.

“All the bad things you used to do in your past life are supposed to die with the past life.”

The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, also urged Christians to learn lessons from the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to give meaning to His suffering.

He said Jesus Christ’s humility, service, obedience and selflessness should be “our hallmark.”

“My prayer is that as a people, we will reflect on the mercies of our God and bless others accordingly…. May the nations be blessed as we renew our minds to deepen our relationship with our maker,” he added.

GNA

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police officers interdicted Police arrest six persons for attacking police officer at Kumawu, two police off...

2 hours ago

Eugene Arhin resurrects stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf Eugene Arhin resurrects stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf

2 hours ago

Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today Christians mark resurrection of Jesus Christ today

2 hours ago

Ignore the tantrums of Bryan Acheampong; he was a mere Airman Basic in US – Sammy Gyamfi Ignore the tantrums of Bryan Acheampong; he was a mere Airman Basic in US – Samm...

2 hours ago

If NDC attempt to harass, do anything foolish during 2024 elections we will show them we have the men – Bryan Acheampong If NDC attempt to harass, do anything foolish during 2024 elections we will show...

2 hours ago

AFP - NICOLAS TUCAT At least five injured in Marseille building collapse, search for survivors 'ongo...

15 hours ago

Kumawu: Five suspects in scuffle with police officer over rat carcass in viral video arrested Kumawu: Five suspects in scuffle with police officer over rat carcass in viral v...

16 hours ago

Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video

16 hours ago

Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday

16 hours ago

Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice

Latest: News
body-container-line