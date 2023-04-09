Ignore the tantrums of Bryan Acheampong; he was a mere Airman Basic in US – Sammy Gyamfi

09.04.2023 LISTEN

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has lambasted former Minister of State at the National Security, Bryan Acheampong.

This was after the new Minister of Food and Agriculture warned the NDC that any attempt to use intimidation and harassment to win the 2024 general elections will be met in equal measure by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections.

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” Bryan Acheampong stressed while addressing NPP followers on Saturday, April 8, at the end of a health walk at Mpraeso.

Reacting to these comments, Sammy Gyamfi has described Bryan Acheampong's comment as ludicrous tantrums.

He has urged NDC followers to ignore Bryan Acheampong while teasing the Abetifi MP that he only served as a mere Airman Basic in the US Air Force.

“Sovereignty resides in the people and not in a man who only served as a mere Airman Basic (the lowest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force immediately below airman) for about 2 years.

“Majority of the Ghanaian electorate will surely vote for change come 2024 and nobody can subvert their will.

“If Bryan and his ilk are motivated by getting away with the evil they perpetrated during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections and the 2020 elections, then they are sorely mistaken, for it will not be business as usual. Notice is hereby served,” Sammy Gyamfi warned in a post on his Facebook page.

It now appears the battle lines have been drawn for the two largest political parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Both the NPP and the NDC are gearing up to elect their flagbearers for the next election by end of this year.