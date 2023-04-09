ModernGhana logo
If NDC attempt to harass, do anything foolish during 2024 elections we will show them we have the men – Bryan Acheampong

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong has stressed that he is confident the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will stay in power after end of President Akufo-Addo’s 8 years term.

According to him, any attempt by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to use intimidation to win the 2024 general election will be tackled.

Speaking to followers of the NPP on Saturday, April 8, at the end of a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso, Bryan Acheampong warned that if the NDC tries to do anything "foolish" in the next general election, the NPP will show them they have the men to face them.

“We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections,” the Abetifi MP noted.

He further assured NPP Faithfuls that took part in the health walk as part of the Easter celebration that the ruling government is ready to do anything to hold onto power even after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo finishes his two terms.

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” Bryan Acheampong emphasised.

