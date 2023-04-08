Dumsor and SADA guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso are Mahama’s only achievements in his 30 years of politics – Bawumia

08.04.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama’s only claim to fame are dumsor and guinea fowls under the Savanna Development Authority (SADA) project, flying away to neigbouring Burkina Faso, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has taunted.

Addressing party supporters at Mpraeso after a health walk on Saturday, 8 April 2023, Dr Bawumia said unlike the Akufo-Addo administration, Mr Mahama cannot boast of one transformational achievement in his several decades of politics.

“Do you know that John Mahama has been in politics his entire adult life; over 30 years?” he told the crowd, adding: “He has been an assemblyman, deputy minister to minister then Vice President and then President”.

“But can you mention a single transformational policy that he has implemented?” he asked.

“Just mention one, but there is none. Only Dumsor and guinea fowls; that’s all, but with the NPP, we have mobile money interoperability, one district-one factory, digital address, Free SHS, zongo constituency fund; there is so much we have done.”

Also, Dr Bawumia said the National Democratic Congress (NDC), under President John Mahama, only created unemployment while in office but the Akufo-Addo administration has created 2.1 million jobs so far.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs; they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere”.

“I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs”.

He said 975, 000 of those jobs are in the private sector while 1.2 million are in the public sector.

“This is verifiable and identifiable data which is available”, Dr Bawumia noted.

Dr Bawumia told the crowd: “We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create”.

“But when it comes to job creation, no government since independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, daring: “Anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data”.

“But we want to do more; we want to get to the Promised Land. We can be a Dubai, we can be a South Korea, we can be a Singapore’ it is possible”, he noted.

At the same event, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the government will fix the ravaged economy by the end of the year.

“Akufo-Addo has stated that the NPP has the men to turn the economy around. We are confident that by the end of the year, the economy will be in good shape. We just need your support because the alternative is worse, it is empty and hopeless”.

Source: ClassFMonline.com