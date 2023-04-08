ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.04.2023 Headlines

Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu

Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu
08.04.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday morning brought Kwahu to a standstill as thousands joined him for a walk.

The milling crowd, mostly grassroots members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also included party big wigs such as General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong as well as a host of Members of Parliament (MPs), regional and constituency executives of the NPP.

The well-attended walk, dubbed Unity Walk, was organised as part of activities marking the Easter festivities in Kwahu, and the presence of Vice President Bawumia, who was mobbed at the start of the walk, added spice to it.

Despite observing his Ramadan fast, Dr. Bawumia walked the full route with the enthusiastic participants, who chanted his name amidst songs endorsing his Presidential bid.

The walk ended inside the Mpraeso township, where the Vice President addressed the crowd.

He commended them for massively turning out for the walk and also seized the opportunity to enumerate a number of the interventions and infrastructure projects the Akufo-Addo-led government has achieved, including free access to senior high school and TVET, expansion of roads and railways, sports infrastructure development, medical deliveries through drones, ambulances to all constituencies, mobile money interoperability and several other digital initiatives.

48202363610-8dt2wkjwvq-bawumia-kwahu-walk

48202363610-rvmxpcb553-bawumia-kwahu-walk

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addresses the crowd

On employment, Dr. Bawumia revealed the government has created about 2.1 million jobs; 1.2 million in the public sector and 900,000 in the private sector.

“These are verifiable and anybody with a contrary figure can forward and challenge me,” he told the crowd.

Dr. Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo-led government is keen on creating more jobs for the youth, and it intends to do so by working hard to restore the economy, which has been hit by the on-going global economic crisis.

While urging the NPP faithfuls to be proud of what the government has done in the past six and half years, he fired a parting shot to former President John Mahama , challenging him to tell Ghanaians a single policy under his belt throughout his political career.

“I won’t ask for two or three, but just one. Can John Mahama mention just one policy he introduced in this country in over his nearly 3 decades in politics? He has been a Deputy Minister, a Minister, Vice President and President and I want him to name just one policy,” Dr. Bawumia challenged the former President, who is tipped to be retained by the NDC as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

-3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia

1 hour ago

Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu

1 hour ago

Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes

1 hour ago

2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama for us to defeat him the 3rd time – Justin Kodua 2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama for us to defeat him the 3rd time – Justin K...

5 hours ago

NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment

5 hours ago

Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged  

5 hours ago

Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody

5 hours ago

AR: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso A/R: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso

6 hours ago

They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires ECG staff after power cut They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires E...

Latest: News
body-container-line