Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says former President John Dramani Mahama has no single transformational policy to his credit after spending over 30 years of his life in Ghana’s political space.

According to Dr Bawumia, the NPP unlike the NDC has implemented several policies which have benefitted and continue to benefit the majority of Ghanaians.

Addressing party supporters at Mpraeso after a health walk Saturday morning, the Vice President said Mr Mahama will be fondly remembered by Ghanaians for the power crisis [dumsor] and the Guinea Fowls that were never recovered under the SADA project.

“Do you know that John Mahama has been in politics his entire adult life? Over 30 years. He has been an assemblyman, deputy minister to minister then Vice President and then President. But can you mention a single transformational policy that he has implemented?

“Just mention one but there is none, only Dumsor and guinea fowls, that’s all but with the NPP we have mobile money interoperability, one district one factory, digital address, free SHS, zongo constituency fund, there is so much we have done.”

Dr Bawumia also claimed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has created more sustainable jobs than any government in Ghana’s history.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere. I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs.

“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data which is available. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data.

“But we want to do more, we want to get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can a South Korea, we can a Singapore, it is possible.”

Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia

Latest: News
