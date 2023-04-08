ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes

Social News Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Bishop Professor Albert Luguterah, the General Overseer of the Kings Christian Ministry in Tamale, has called on the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict to give peace a chance through the spirit of Easter.

Easter is the most important and oldest festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on the cross to atone for the sins of humanity after the fall of the 'first Adam'.

Bishop Luguterah, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said Easter was a season of tolerance, togetherness, peace and reconciliation, hence the need for all feuding factions to smoke the peace pipe and allow stability and development to thrive.

“Easter is a season for forsaking all unrighteousness, including unforgiveness and bitterness and embracing each other as brothers and sisters in the Lord.”

He noted that the repercussions of the conflict in the area did not only impede its socio-economic activities but also affected the spiritual growth and well-being of the people.

“Residents need to demonstrate the love of God for one another just as Christ was sacrificed for our redemption. It is important the feuding factions also sacrifice their differences to ensure lasting peace for the area,” he said.

Bishop Luguterah prayed for God's everlasting peace over Bawku to bring stability.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia

1 hour ago

Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu

1 hour ago

Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes

1 hour ago

2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama for us to defeat him the 3rd time – Justin Kodua 2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama for us to defeat him the 3rd time – Justin K...

5 hours ago

NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment

5 hours ago

Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged  

5 hours ago

Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody

5 hours ago

AR: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso A/R: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso

6 hours ago

They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires ECG staff after power cut They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires E...

Latest: News
body-container-line