09.04.2023 General News

Eugene Arhin resurrects stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf

By Bala Ali, ISD
09.04.2023 LISTEN

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, has gladdened the hearts of Awutu Senya West Constituency youth by resurrecting the stalled Bawjiase Astro Turf project.

The people of Bawjiase and the constituency at large were thrown into a state of ecstasy as Mr Arhin stormed the site of the suspended project on Friday with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coastal Development Authority (CoDA), Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The Bawjiase Astro Turf project was started during the first tenure of the Akufo-Addo government but for some challenges, was suspended.

However, the chiefs and youth of the area, upon seeing the great projects Mr Arhin has introduced in the constituency, mounted pressure on him to lobby for the continuation of the project.

As a youth himself, Mr Arhin yielded to the pressure of his "collegues," which has resulted in the resurrection of the project as the CEO of CoDA visited the site with him on Friday to assure the people of getting the project done.

Addressing the people who gathered to receive Mr Arhin and the CoDA boss, the Tufohene of the Awutu Traditional Area, Nai Akwetey Larbie I, expressed gratitude to the Director of Communications for the projects he has already introduced in the constituency.

He also seized the opportunity to appeal to Mr Shaib to prevail over the contractor to expand the size of the pitch, claiming that it was small for its purpose.

On his part, the CoDA boss hinted that his outfit has rewarded the project to a new contractor to ensure its effective and expeditious execution.

He, however, stated that the size of the pitch is FIFA's standard and needs no expansion, but the new contractor has been instructed to add seats for spectators and match officials, which was hitherto not part of the original design.

According to Mr Arhin, who lobbied for the resurrection of the project, he expects materials to get on site by next week.

He assured his party loyalists who came around that he would mount pressure to ensure that the project is completed in the next few months.

