ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment

Social News Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare for the deployment of police personnel for the Easter festivities.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the commissioning of a new model police station at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern region said police personnel on motorbikes and “smartly dressed officers” could be seen everywhere in the country as he drove around.

“I want to commend the outstanding Inspector General of Police and his team for the deployment of officers across the country for the Easter festivities. Your officers could be seen everywhere in our streets smartly dressed on their motto bikes and on our roads all in the bid to protect the people.

“The government will continue to resource the Ghana police service in order for you to continue to carry out your mandate”.

The architecture of the Obo police station which is the first of its kind across the country is a major departure from the traditional police station setup.

The station was built with bricks, has no counter, and is more human friendly taking up the setting of a banking hall.

By Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment

2 hours ago

Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged  

2 hours ago

Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody

2 hours ago

AR: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso A/R: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso

3 hours ago

They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires ECG staff after power cut They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires E...

4 hours ago

Two SHS students perish in gory accident Two SHS students perish in gory accident 

4 hours ago

To follow Jesus isn't easy, you must pay a price as Christian — Dag Heward-Mills To follow Jesus isn't easy, you must pay a price as Christian — Dag Heward-Mills

4 hours ago

Sub-chief shot dead in Karaga Sub-chief shot dead in Karaga

4 hours ago

IMF loan may give respite but the ultimate is Jesus Christ — Rev. Dr. Wengam IMF loan may give respite but the ultimate is Jesus Christ — Rev. Dr. Wengam

Latest: News
body-container-line