ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.04.2023 Social News

Akpinifia leads massive cleanup exercise in Kpando

By John Paul Adjadeh Jnr || Contributor
Akpinifia leads massive cleanup exercise in Kpando
08.04.2023 LISTEN

The Akpinifia, Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX, won hearts again when he led a massive cleanup exercise in the entire Akpini State (Kpando) as part of this year’s Easter celebration.

The clean-up exercise which took place on Thursday, April 7, 2023, aimed to ensure that the shoulders of major roads, schools, and streets among other public places of the entire Traditional Area are clean and hygienic.

The Paramount Chief of the Akpini State, Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX with his Council of Elders visited some of the communities to monitor and partake in the clean-up exercise.

Speaking at Aziavi and Konda; suburbs of Kpando, the Akpinifia indicated that the clean-up exercise would significantly revive the ancient communal spirit of the people of the Akpini State.

He also advocated much on the need to keep their surrounding clean and tidy. He further admonished them not to throw rubbish indiscriminately to prevent diseases. Okpekpewuokpe pleaded with the citizens to change their behaviours with regards to sanitation in order to keep the environment clean and prevent communicable diseases.

His Royal Majesty also seized the opportunity to invite all citizens of the Akpini State, home and abroad to be part of this year’s Easter celebration under the theme “Rebuilding Akpini in Love and Unity.” Other activities as part of the celebration include a health walk from the Dagadu Palace to Agbenoxoe on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

There would be live band performances in the evenings of April 8 and 9, 2023, spearheaded by the Agbaza Group. Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, climaxes the celebration with massive borborbor performances and intercommunity fun games.

Akpinifia promises a handsome reward to the community that will emerge victorious in the various fun games such as cards, adito (oware), draft (dame), thug of peace, sack race, eating competition, lime and spoon, planks, etc.

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Kpando; Hon. Geoffrey Badasu, who was with Akpinifia on his rounds commended the people of Kpando for coming out in their numbers to clean the towns.

He promised the Assembly’s readiness to attend to the development needs of the people and encouraged them to celebrate the Easter devoid of excesses.

482023122300-qvlxpcb543-kpando-4

482023122300-8cs1vjhuup-kpando-5

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia NDC created unemployment and we created 2.1million jobs – Bawumia

30 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment

30 minutes ago

Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged Stop chasing prophecies and seek God personally – Christians urged  

30 minutes ago

Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody Tension in Ntankoful after resident dies in police custody

1 hour ago

AR: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso A/R: 6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso

2 hours ago

They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires ECG staff after power cut They came to my official residence in rambo style to disconnect me — DCE fires E...

3 hours ago

Two SHS students perish in gory accident Two SHS students perish in gory accident 

3 hours ago

To follow Jesus isn't easy, you must pay a price as Christian — Dag Heward-Mills To follow Jesus isn't easy, you must pay a price as Christian — Dag Heward-Mills

3 hours ago

Sub-chief shot dead in Karaga Sub-chief shot dead in Karaga

3 hours ago

IMF loan may give respite but the ultimate is Jesus Christ — Rev. Dr. Wengam IMF loan may give respite but the ultimate is Jesus Christ — Rev. Dr. Wengam

Latest: News
body-container-line