Bola Ray joins French President Macron, other world leaders for Global Citizen NOW summit

Media mogul and Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, also known as Bola Ray, has been tipped as one of the panelists at the world’s leading international advocacy organization, Global Citizen NOW summit.

According the organizers, the summit will set a global agenda for action on the most urgent issues facing humanity and the planet. Also attending with Bola is his Branding Manager, Annabel Brown, who played a key role in making this invitation happen.

Taking place in New York City on April 27 and 28, Global Citizen NOW will convene government leaders, private sector executives, grassroots activists, cultural innovators, philanthropic experts, and leading journalists for a dynamic two-day event. Every Global Citizen NOW session will feature definitive next steps for participants, attendees, and global citizens to take immediate action on urgent issues including climate change, the global food crisis, gender inequality, protecting activists, and more

The program will feature major announcements on policy initiatives, intimate conversations with renowned artists, as well as corporate and world leaders. Various sessions will be livestreamed on Instagram and LinkedIn. For the first time this year, global citizens around the world can contribute perspectives and questions for potential inclusion in Global Citizen NOW programming by downloading the Global Citizen app, visiting globalcitizen.org/message, or texting via WhatsApp on +27 63 534 5148.

Taking place at The Glasshouse in New York City, Global Citizen NOW is supported by Global Partners Accenture, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, Harith General Partners, P&G and Verizon, and Associate Partners Authentic Brands Group and Impossible Foods.

“The last few years have had a disproportionately harsh impact on the world’s poor. To redirect that trajectory we need to convene political, business, and cultural leaders and take action together,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen.

“Every session at Global Citizen NOW will drive impact with practical actions everyone can take. World leaders will hear from young climate activists, corporations will make new policy commitments, we’ll announce new ways everyone can take action in their daily lives, and we’ll launch our new campaign to mobilize billions to address the interconnected issues holding people in extreme poverty.

“Multilateral action needs a reboot and we need to make sure the global financial system is fit for purpose: the fight against extreme poverty and against climate change.

"Global Citizen NOW is an important opportunity to advance the debate and will help pave the way to a New Global Financing Pact to be agreed in Paris in June," said Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

“To fight climate change, end hunger and empower girls and women, the world needs our leadership; we all have the duty to act NOW,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

“The world is at a critical crossroads, and it is imperative that we act NOW to save our planet, address the climate crisis, ease the burdens crushing economies, and alleviate the suffering of the world’s most vulnerable people,” said Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. “I am thrilled to be part of Global Citizen NOW, which is assembling global change-makers, listening to young people and grassroots activists, and driving an agenda of urgent action the world desperately needs.”

“Global Citizen NOW is an important opportunity for the voices of young people and global citizens everywhere to be heard by those in power, and for all of us, together, to find solutions that will shape our world for future generations,” said Hugh Jackman, Global Citizen Ambassador.